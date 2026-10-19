Biletsky Explained Why He Declined to Lead the Army

Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the "Center" Military Group, confirmed that he had been offered the position of commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces. However, he decided to remain in his current position, as he believes he can be more effective there.

“There were personnel proposals, and some decisions were made. I was, accordingly, promoted to command the group, by and large. I was indeed offered command of the Ground Forces for the purpose of reform,” Biletsky said at a press conference, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He explained his refusal of the offer by stating that he does not believe it is currently possible to carry out radical reform and implement changes.

“I believe that combat training can be reformed, but I have my doubts that, in the fifth year of a major war, it’s possible to improve things—to eliminate excesses—but it’s impossible to replace mobilization. And that’s a key task for the Army. There’s no point in taking on something you don’t believe you can truly improve,” the brigadier general noted.

Biletsky also expressed his conviction that he would be more effective “in direct, hands-on command.” However, he noted that the position of commander of the Ground Forces is perhaps the most difficult one right now.

“I certainly do not envy either the current commander or the previous one. And I sincerely wish them success. I’ll do my best to help in any way I can. But I didn’t see myself in that role. Because it consists of two key tasks—combat training and mobilization. In the first, I see how the situation can be improved. But with the second, I don’t see any room for improvement. I believe I’m more effective here. I’ll do my best to live up to the trust that the country has, in fact, placed in me,” Biletsky concluded.

As previously reported, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits was appointed commander of the Ground Forces on September 2 by decree of the President of Ukraine. In August, rumors circulated online that Andriy Biletsky was being considered for the position of commander of the Ground Forces.

This was reported by a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

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