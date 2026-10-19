The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin in honor of Bohdan Hawrylyshyn

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bohdan Hawrylyshyn—an outstanding Ukrainian. The coin has a face value of 2 hryvnias, and its mintage is up to 50,000 pieces.

"He went from being a forced emigrant to a recognized international expert in management and economic development, but he always maintained ties with his homeland. He lived and worked in Canada and Switzerland, headed the International Institute of Management in Geneva, and was one of the founders of the European Management Forum in Davos, which later became the World Economic Forum,” the NBU noted.

The “100th Anniversary of Bohdan Hawrylyshyn’s Birth” coin has a face value of 2 hryvnias and is made of nickel silver.



The reverse features a portrait of Bohdan Hawrylyshyn, an inscription with his name, and his famous quote—“DREAM BIG.”

The obverse features a bouquet of viburnum, a maple leaf, and an edelweiss—symbols of Ukraine, Canada, and Switzerland.

The coin has a mintage of up to 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. The commemorative coin will be available for purchase at the NBU’s online numismatic store, as well as through participating banks.

According to the regulator’s press service, the coin continues the “Outstanding Figures of Ukraine” series.



The NBU has issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

The NBU has issued a commemorative coin dedicated to Oleksandra Ekster.

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