Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's representatives have concluded in Norway

Talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations on ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine have concluded in Oslo.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre said that the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war reconstruction plan, territorial issues, and sanctions.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow on October 21 to hold talks with Vladimir Putin and present the proposals that have been developed.

Following the meeting in Oslo, Zelenskyy is also scheduled to hold talks with European security advisers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre also joined the meeting. The talks are taking place following the early conclusion of the previous meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20, where he has scheduled a series of meetings with international partners. Key topics of the talks include peace efforts, strengthening air defense, and joint production.

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