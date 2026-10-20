The Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) filed a complaint alleging a possible crime by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The complaint was addressed to Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky after the previous head of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ruslan Kravchenko, failed to open an investigation based on a previous complaint. The ACC believes that Arakhamia’s actions may indicate the receipt of an unlawful benefit; however, this allegation has yet to be verified by law enforcement.

On October 19, 2026, the Anti-Corruption Center filed a complaint regarding a possible crime committed by Davyd Arakhamia with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. The Anti-Corruption Center believes that the actions of the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction may contain signs of a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit.

This refers to the so-called “envelope” case—alleged payments to members of parliament in exchange for their votes in parliament. The Anti-Corruption Center emphasizes that the investigation concerns not only individual lawmakers but also the possible role of the faction’s leadership. Daria Kalenyuk, executive director of the CPC, stated that, based on court rulings, law enforcement agencies are already investigating the activities of a group that may have paid lawmakers for specific votes. According to her, five members of parliament are under suspicion, including Arakhamia’s deputy. The assistant to the faction chair was also searched.

“The ‘envelope scheme’ within the ‘Servant of the People’ faction is no longer just rumors circulating in the corridors of the Verkhovna Rada, but an organized group whose activities are described in the High Anti-Corruption Court’s rulings. Five lawmakers are under suspicion, including Arakhamia’s deputy. His assistant’s office was searched. The faction chair himself does not even appear in the case files, because Ruslan Kravchenko never opened a case against him. Now this responsibility falls on Anton Kovalsky,” Kalenyuk stated.

What Is Known About the “Envelope” Case

According to the Center for Political and Legal Reforms (CPLR), on December 27, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified five sitting members of parliament that they were under suspicion. According to investigators, they were part of an organized group that may have provided money to lawmakers in exchange for their votes. Among the suspects is Yuriy Kisel, deputy head of the “Servant of the People” faction.

Court rulings cited by the CPC refer to a member of parliament from the faction’s leadership who, according to investigators, may have headed this group. According to court documents, in late 2025, he allegedly received $85,000, which could later have been distributed to other lawmakers as payment for their votes.

The CPC speculates that this refers specifically to Davyd Arakhamia. The organization links this to media reports about searches conducted at his aide’s residence and the investigators’ authorization to collect biological samples from him. At the same time, the CPC emphasizes that Arakhamia’s possible involvement can only be confirmed or refuted during a pre-trial investigation. The faction leader himself has not been formally charged, and, according to the organization, no criminal proceedings have yet been initiated against him.

Why the Anti-Corruption Center Turned to the New Acting Prosecutor General

In February 2026, the Anti-Corruption Center MEZA submitted a statement regarding a possible crime committed by Arakhamia to the Office of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. However, no criminal case was registered at that time.

The center’s director, Martyna Bohuslavets, stated that the Office of the Prosecutor General justified its refusal by claiming that the relevant circumstances were allegedly already being investigated by NABU detectives as part of another case. According to her, that case did not directly concern Arakhamia.

“Only the Prosecutor General can initiate proceedings against a member of parliament. In February, the Office of the Prosecutor General blocked our complaint alleging a crime committed by the head of the SN faction on the grounds that the ‘circumstances are being investigated by NABU detectives in a criminal proceeding.’ But this is not true, because that proceeding did not concern Arakhamia,” Boguslavets stated. She also called the decision by the new acting Prosecutor General a test of his independence.

Now, the CPC is asking Anton Kovalsky to enter information about the possible crime into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and to assign the investigation to NABU detectives. According to the organization, in accordance with Article 214 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the information must be entered into the registry within 24 hours of the filing of the complaint. Important: The CPC’s statement contains allegations regarding Arakhamia’s possible involvement in a crime. This does not yet prove his guilt. An investigation is required to establish the facts, and only a court can make a final determination regarding guilt. The organization reported this on its website.

On September 12, Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, explained why Ukraine is participating in peace talks with Russia. He made these remarks during the YES Annual Meeting 2026 conference.

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