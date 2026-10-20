Power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine on October 21

In Ukraine, on October 21 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for all categories of consumers, ranging from 1 to 2 rounds, as well as power restriction schedules for the industrial sector.

According to Ukrenergo, these mandatory consumption restriction measures are being implemented due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

On October 20, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Lviv region. Due to damage to a Ukrenergo facility, nearly 30,000 residents of Novoyavorivsk were left without power, and the city’s water supply was switched to an hourly schedule. One person was also injured as a result of a second strike on the region’s energy infrastructure.

Russian troops have once again struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

Read us on