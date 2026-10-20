According to the investigation, the man worked for a Russian intelligence agency and was planning a sabotage operation at a Ukrzaliznytsia facility. His mission was to blow up a section of railroad track in the Rivne region used by freight trains.

The plan involved the use of a homemade explosive device. The agent was supposed to retrieve the explosives from a hideout, travel to the Rivne region, and place them under the tracks. Russian intelligence officers planned to remotely detonate the device when a freight train was passing by.

How the FSB Recruited the Man

According to the SBU, the mission was carried out by an unemployed resident of the Lviv region. He came to the attention of the Russian intelligence service due to anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram chats. After being recruited, the man received instructions on how to carry out the sabotage.

He had previously been prosecuted for vandalism at the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders. The investigation established that he subsequently agreed to carry out the FSB’s orders and set out to prepare the railway bombing.

However, he did not have time to carry out his plan. SBU counterintelligence officers detained him near the railroad tracks before he could set the explosive device. Thus, the sabotage was successfully prevented.

What Sentence Did the Court Impose?

The court found the man guilty of treason and sabotage committed under martial law. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Rivne region. The regional prosecutor’s office oversaw the proceedings. The Security Service of Ukraine announced the verdict.