Ukraine and Canada Are Preparing an Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership

Ukraine and Canada are preparing to sign a strategic “Centennial Partnership” agreement and are also strengthening their cooperation in the areas of security and defense. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga following talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada, the need to expedite the delivery of interceptor missiles for air defense, and the imposition of new targeted sanctions against Russia’s ballistic missile program. In addition, Sibiga noted Canada’s role in co-organizing the “Paths to Peace” conference in Toronto, dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children, civilian detainees, and prisoners of war.

Source: Sibiga on social media platform X.

The Canadian government is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of sending certain firearms—the use of which it had previously banned—to help deter Russia on the battlefield.

The House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament approved the allocation of 764 million Canadian dollars (approximately 587 million U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine. It also approved the allocation of financial assistance and funds for humanitarian demining.

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