On November 25, a farewell ceremony was held in the capital for Hero of Ukraine Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, who was the first president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

The ceremony took place on the parade ground near the academy’s main building. Students, alumni, faculty, family members, and friends gathered to honor Bryukhovetskyi’s memory. Following the service at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral, he will be laid to rest at the Baikove Cemetery.

The farewell ceremony took place on the parade ground near the main building of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Among those present were Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, a graduate of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. During the ceremony, the academy’s choir performed Taras Shevchenko’s “Testament.”

The fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, spoke at the farewell ceremony. He described Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky as a figure of the same stature as Petro Mohyla and thanked him for his statesmanlike stance. “A teacher, a philosopher, a rector. But above all, a statesman. I am grateful to him for his support of Ukraine. And personally—for his attention and kind words. I appreciate that very much,” Poroshenko said.

Valentina Kucher, a former employee of the academy who worked there for 20 years, remembers Bryukhovetsky as someone who inspired others.

“I want to come back here. That shows that the atmosphere here for students and staff has always been warm, sincere, and fair. He is someone I wanted to see off on his final journey,” she said.

The academy’s first dean described Bryukhovetsky as a versatile, energetic person with a sense of humor and the life of the party.

“He was offered a political career on more than one occasion, but he refused because he wanted to revive the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and dedicated his life to this cause,” said Oleksiy Haran.

The memorial service took place at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral—the funeral service was conducted by Metropolitan Epiphanius, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

After the memorial service, the funeral procession proceeded to the Baikove Cemetery. Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky will be buried next to Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk.

Source: Petro Poroshenko

As a reminder, Bryukhovetsky was posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom.

On Thursday, November 12, at the age of 80, Hero of Ukraine, distinguished literary scholar, educator, and public figure Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky passed away.

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