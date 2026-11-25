Members of Parliament from the “European Solidarity” party opposed the plan to reinstate a former representative of the Opposition Platform—For Life party to the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence. Due to the blockade of the rostrum, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a recess in the session.

Sofia Fedina, a member of parliament from the “European Solidarity” party, stated that the blockade was caused by plans to reinstate a former representative of the Opposition Platform—For Life party to the Committee on National Security and Defense.

She did not specify which lawmaker she was referring to.

Stefanchuk noted that due to the blockade of the rostrum, parliament could not continue considering the agenda items and announced a recess for consultations.

“I ask you to gather in my office and make a wise, measured decision,” said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Later, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak indicated on Telegram that the parliament’s work for the day had concluded.

“Everyone got into a dispute over changes to the composition of the Verkhovna Rada committees, and that brought an end to the heated voting for today,” the lawmaker wrote.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, the Rada will consider changes to the conditions of employment for minors.

The Rada has called on the government to review the rules governing business operations during air raid alerts.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada proposed revising a Cabinet of Ministers decision that prohibits businesses from operating during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters.

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