Representatives of anti-corruption agencies are putting pressure on members of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission (TIC) and attempting to prevent them from participating in meetings and votes.

“I would like to officially inform the media and the public and warn the leadership of anti-corruption agencies. Members of the TSC are currently under pressure. I am already aware of two instances in which the heads of anti-corruption agencies personally called members of parliament and asked them not to attend meetings or participate in TSC votes,” he wrote.

According to Goncharenko, pressure on commission members is being exerted from various quarters and through various methods.

“I consider this to be wrong, harmful, and dangerous, casting a shadow on the anti-corruption agencies,” the MP added.

This was reported by Oleksiy Goncharenko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the parliament’s Temporary Investigative Commission voted to issue a subpoena for former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The National Police were tasked with enforcing this decision.

The head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Oleksandr Klymenko, once again explained his failure to appear at the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission meeting. Initially, he cited an international meeting, but later claimed there was a conflict of interest involving the commission’s chairman, Oleksiy Goncharenko.

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