Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky appointed Yevgen Davydov and Vasyl Hayvoron as deputies. Their predecessors, Andriy Leshchenko and Viktor Logachov, left their administrative posts and were assigned to other positions.

The new deputies were appointed based on recommendations from the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine. The relevant orders took effect on November 25, 2026. On the same day, Anton Kovalsky introduced Davydov and Hayvoron to the heads of the Office’s structural units during a working meeting.

Yevhen Davydov has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2007. Prior to his appointment, he headed the specialized prosecutor’s office for defense matters.

Vasyl Hayvoron has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2000. Before joining the Office of the Prosecutor General, he served as first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Andriy Leshchenko and Viktor Logachov were dismissed specifically from their administrative positions as Deputy Prosecutors General. At the same time, they remain within the Office of the Prosecutor General, where they have been assigned other positions.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also reported that, due to these personnel changes, the Acting Prosecutor General will issue a new order on the distribution of responsibilities among the agency’s leadership. This is intended to ensure the proper organization of its work.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has suspended the hiring of employees without competitive selection processes.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) is continuing its investigation into former Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an internal investigation following new revelations regarding Operation Carthage.

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