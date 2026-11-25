In the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose members, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia out of more than 15 million hryvnias. Police detained nine individuals between the ages of 18 and 31.

Initially, the call center operators worked remotely from home. Later, the group rented a private house in the village of Stryzhavka near Vinnytsia and set up an office there.

During a search, law enforcement officers found nine operators at their workstations.

“For some time, each call center operator worked remotely from home. Later, the group members rented a house in the village of Stryzhavka, near Vinnytsia, and set up an office there. When the police arrived to conduct a search, nine operators were at their workstations. The scammers called citizens of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia, posing as employees of social services, bank security, or the FSB. According to preliminary estimates, the perpetrators stole over 15 million hryvnias,” the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the group’s organizer was a 31-year-old resident of Stryzhavka, who rented the premises, set up workstations, drew up shift schedules, and instructed the operators on how to defraud citizens.

In addition, the man personally called potential victims, kept track of the funds received, and distributed them among the group members.

Law enforcement officials determined that the operators posed as employees of social services, bank security departments, or the FSB. During conversations, they tricked victims into revealing personal information, bank details, and online banking access codes.

The information obtained was passed on to other members of the group, who used it to transfer money to accounts under their control. In some cases, people were persuaded to transfer their savings themselves, supposedly for their own protection.

In total, law enforcement officers conducted 14 searches—at a rented house, at the suspects’ residences, and in their vehicles.

At the call center, they seized 13 laptops, eight cell phones, headphones, and a flash drive containing video recordings.

As a result of all the searches, law enforcement officials seized:

16 laptops;

27 cell phones;

eight bank cards;

digital storage devices;

notebooks containing draft notes;

four cars.

The nine detainees were notified of their status as suspects under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—leading a structural unit of an organized electronic communications fraud group and participating in it.

The court ordered the organizer to be held in custody with the possibility of posting bail of nearly 1.996 million UAH.

Three other suspects were ordered to remain in custody with the option of posting bail ranging from 200 to 266,24 thousand UAH. The remaining five were placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

The operation to expose the fraudulent call center was conducted jointly by officers of the Cyber Police and the Security Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast, with the involvement of the KORD special forces unit. The Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings.

The maximum penalty under the charged offense is up to 10 years of imprisonment.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Police.

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