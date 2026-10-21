The SBU detained a propagandist in Kyiv who called for the killing of Ukrainians

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in Kyiv who, between 2025 and 2026, spread calls on Telegram channels to kill Ukrainians and destroy the churches of religious communities. In total, law enforcement officials identified five agitators in Mykolaiv, the Cherkasy region, and Zakarpattia. Among them is the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

What is known about those detained

According to the SBU, the woman detained in the capital published nearly 100,000 posts on Telegram channels over the course of two years. In some of them, she called for the killing of Ukrainians. The suspect also incited violence against one of the country’s national minorities.

In Mykolaiv, SBU cyber experts detained an agitator who was acting on behalf of a Russian representative. Under the direction of a Russian handler, he administered a local Telegram channel with over 13,000 subscribers and used it to express support for the Russian invaders. According to the SBU, the suspect created content promoting Russian propaganda and disseminated messages that threatened Ukraine’s information security.

In the Cherkasy region, the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was placed under suspicion. In Telegram chats, she praised Vladimir Putin and denied Russia’s armed aggression. The investigation established that the woman disseminated hostile propaganda among her acquaintances and in correspondence with parishioners.

In the same region, a Russian citizen holding a permanent residence permit in Ukraine was notified of the charges against him. On Telegram channels, he referred to the full-scale war as an “internal civil conflict” and supported the seizure of parts of Ukraine’s eastern regions.

In Zakarpattia, the SBU exposed two more female agitators. Through their personal social media accounts, they called for the “separation” of Transcarpathia from Ukraine, spread pro-Kremlin narratives, and justified Russia’s armed aggression.

Forensic analyses initiated by the SBU confirmed the suspects’ engagement in information subversion activities in the interests of the aggressor state. Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out under the procedural supervision of the Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Zakarpattia regional prosecutor’s offices.

Charges Filed

SBU investigators notified the suspects of charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 109 (public calls for the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power, as well as the dissemination of materials containing such calls through the mass media);

Part 1 of Article 110 (dissemination of materials containing calls to change the territorial boundaries or state borders of Ukraine);

Part 6 of Article 111-1 (information activities in collaboration with an aggressor state aimed at supporting armed aggression against Ukraine);

Part 2 of Article 161 (intentional actions aimed at inciting national and religious hostility and hatred, combined with threats);

Parts 1, 2, and 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, recognizing as lawful, or denying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported with reference to the SBU.

Video: A Russian agent was detained for directing attacks on Kyiv and the Poltava region.

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