Suspects in the murder of two women were arrested in Vinnytsia

In downtown Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers arrested two suspects in the brutal murder of a 46-year-old apartment owner and her 47-year-old acquaintance.

The bodies of the victims, which had multiple stab wounds, were found in an apartment on Oleksiy Berest Street. According to the investigation, the incident occurred while the victims were drinking alcohol with two military personnel, aged 30 and 38, one of whom had left his military unit without permission.

Following a sudden altercation, the suspects inflicted fatal wounds on the women and fled, but investigators apprehended them in less than an hour. The suspects face life imprisonment.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Police have identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk. He is currently in custody.

In Lutsk, the City and District Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on the man who threw a grenade at people on the street.

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