In Novoyavorivsk, Lviv Oblast, authorities plan to implement scheduled water service due to power outages caused by a Russian strike on a critical infrastructure facility.

According to Mayor Volodymyr Matselyukh, water will be supplied using generators. If the situation does not change, water will be supplied on October 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Damage is being assessed at the facility, and repair work is underway. No exact timeline for restoring power has been announced yet. In other settlements within the community, which are served by a different provider, water is available, though the pressure is low.

Source: Volodymyr Matselyukh, Mayor of Novoyavorivsk

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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