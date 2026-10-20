The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the scope of the decision on addressing the consequences of a national-level emergency in the energy sector.

It now also covers heat supply, water supply, wastewater disposal, engineering and transportation infrastructure, and internet networks.

The government approved the relevant changes by a resolution dated October 16, 2026.

The minister responsible for recovery, infrastructure, and transportation will coordinate efforts in the areas of heating, water, and engineering and transportation infrastructure. The Minister of Digital Transformation will be responsible for electronic communications networks, broadband Internet access, and data centers.

The government also instructed that a joint emergency response headquarters be established immediately and that working groups be formed to coordinate actions.

Source: Government Portal

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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