During a monitoring visit to the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the Odesa region, representatives of the Ombudsman discovered inadequate living conditions for the people there. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported the violations that were documented.

“People are forced to live in basements on concrete floors, cover themselves with old sheets, and sleep on old beds, some of which have no mattresses at all. The openings in the walls near the ventilation ducts are plugged with ordinary pillows. And the sanitary conditions of the restrooms are beyond description,” Lubinets wrote.

In addition, according to him, the doors to the rooms where the mobilized soldiers are housed are fitted with metal bars; in the barracks of the security company, the rooms are cramped, with bunk beds, and cardboard boxes serve as nightstands.

During the inspection, representatives of the Commissioner discovered that helmets and body armor—which are meant to protect the lives of service members—were lying in a garage without a door, among old furniture and other junk. Alcohol in plastic containers was also found on the premises of the TCC and the Joint Staff.

“Based on the results of the monitoring visit, I am preparing response reports to ensure that the violations are rectified and that the actions of the responsible officials are investigated. Human rights protection does not stop at the threshold of the TCC and SP. And no institution can be an exception to this rule,” the ombudsman stated.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported this on Facebook.

Lubinec explained whether the TCCs can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

Ukraine is coordinating the final details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky with Russia, according to Lubinets.

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