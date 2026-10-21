Arakhamia announced good news regarding the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky

Next week, there may be some positive news regarding the humanitarian situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This issue was discussed during talks in Oslo attended by U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

This was reported by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed the complex situation in Oleshky and the prospects for progress on humanitarian issues. Arakhamia did not provide any details regarding possible agreements.

Source: Davyd Arakhamia in comments to RBC-Ukraine.

European Parliament Vice President Pina Picerno announced a hunger strike to draw international attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky. She also called on the public and government officials to join the nonviolent protest.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

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