Ukrzaliznytsia is launching three new trains to Poland

Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding its international rail service and introducing three new trains to Poland. One of them, No. 23/24 Kyiv–Chełm, has been designated as the flagship train and named after Mykhailo Hrushevsky, who was born in Chełm and worked in Kyiv for many years. This train consists of modern, Ukrainian-made cars designed for enhanced comfort.

The company is also launching train No. 31/32 Kyiv–Przemyśl, with stops in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Lviv, which will offer convenient connections to trains bound for Berlin, Prague, Kraków, Katowice, and Wrocław. It will depart from the capital at 9:30 p.m. and arrive in Przemyśl at 8:19 a.m.

The third new route will be Train No. 73/74 Dnipro–Przemyśl, which will run through Kamianske, P’yatykhatky, Oleksandriia, Znam’ianka, and Lviv. Departure from Dnipro is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and arrival in Przemyśl for 2:10 p.m., allowing passengers to transfer to trains bound for Kraków, Warsaw, Prague, and Munich.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia is canceling a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project.

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