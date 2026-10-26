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News Ukraine

Photo: Russians attacked an industrial facility and a garage cooperative in the Odesa region

UA.NEWS 26 October 2026 10:37
Photo: Russians attacked an industrial facility and a garage cooperative in the Odesa region

On the night of October 26, 2026, the enemy attacked a private industrial enterprise and a garage cooperative in the Odesa region several times.

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, large-scale fires broke out. There were no casualties.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, and all relevant services are on the scene.

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Source: Telegram channel of Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, on the night of October 26, Russian troops struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, and residential buildings and the premises of a children’s and youth school were damaged. 

On the night of October 26, Russian troops launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. In Zaporizhzhia, private homes, cars, and a commercial building were damaged, and one person was injured.

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