Zinchenko has appealed his life sentence in the Farion murder case

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was found guilty on October 1 of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion and sentenced to life in prison, has filed an appeal. It was received by the court on November 3.

This was reported by the victim’s daughter, Sofia Osoba.

“They can appeal the verdict, but no one will ever bring my mom back to me, or my children’s grandmother. And that is exactly why I will fight to the end! Because this is not just about the verdict, but also about the inevitability of punishment for the brutal murder of a person who dedicated her life to Ukraine,” she wrote.

As a reminder, Iryna Farion was killed on July 19, 2024, in Lviv. During the trial, Zinchenko did not admit his guilt. The law provides for a 30-day period to appeal the verdict.

Source: Sofia Osoba

Law enforcement has not yet identified any potential masterminds behind the murder of linguist and civil society activist Iryna Farion. Nor has the investigation uncovered any individuals who may have collaborated with the convicted Vyacheslav Zinchenko or been his followers.

Sofia Osoba, the daughter of linguist Iryna Farion, called the verdict against Vyacheslav Zinchenko—who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her mother—historic. Sofia Osoba also explained how she plans to allocate the 5 million hryvnias that the convicted man is required to pay.

The defense team for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, is filing an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. On October 1, attorney Tetyana Musykhina stated that the case had been completely fabricated and insists on her client’s innocence.

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