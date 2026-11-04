Nighttime frosts and up to +9° during the day — forecast for November 5

On Thursday, November 5, Ukraine will see cloudy skies with some clear spells, but no precipitation. Overnight, temperatures will range from 3° above zero to 3° below zero, and during the day, temperatures will rise to +4…+9°. In the Carpathians, fog is possible in some areas in the morning.

According to the forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a high-pressure system centered over the North Sea. It will bring dry weather, but colder air will flow in from the northwest. Forecasters explain that nighttime temperatures will depend on cloud cover. If the sky clears, the air will cool down more significantly. Therefore, light frosts are possible in some regions.

No rain is forecast for Thursday. At the same time, there will be fog in some areas of the Carpathians at night and in the morning, so drivers should be careful on the roads. A northwesterly wind is expected, with speeds of 7–12 meters per second.

What will the temperatures be like in the regions?

Overnight, temperatures in most regions will range from +3° to -3°. It will be slightly warmer in the far south of the country—from +2° to +7°. During the day, temperatures will rise to +4…+9°. So even without precipitation, the weather will remain cool, especially in the morning and evening.

Weather in Kyiv and the Kyiv region

No rain is expected in the capital or the Kyiv region on November 5. Skies will be cloudy with some clear spells, and the wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 meters per second. In Kyiv, temperatures are forecast to be +1…+3° at night and +5…+7° during the day. In the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will range from +3° to -2°, while daytime temperatures will be +4…+9°. Thus, Thursday in Ukraine will be dry but cool. The lowest temperatures are expected at night, while daytime highs will reach a maximum of +9°. This information was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

Read us on