In the Poltava region, repairs are continuing on the R-60 highway connecting Krolevets, Konotop, Romny, and Pyriatyn. Currently, contractors are repairing the most damaged sections of the highway, which plays a vital role in connecting the northern districts of the Sumy region with the capital and central regions of Ukraine. This route is also used for humanitarian aid deliveries and evacuations.

Where the R-60 Highway Is Being Repaired

The main repair work is concentrated in the Chornukhy community of the Lubny District in Poltava Oblast.

Here, contractors are using a technique involving the installation of large sections of new asphalt concrete pavement. This method allows for the replacement of worn-out sections of the road surface and restores its evenness.

Recently, road workers completed repairs from the border with Sumy Oblast to the village of Yuskivtsi in the Lokhvytsia City Community.

Roadside clearing is underway near Lokhvytsia

In parallel with the road surface repairs, work is continuing near the city of Lokhvytsia. There, roadside areas are being cleared of trees and shrubs.

This should improve visibility for drivers and reduce the risk of traffic accidents.

Why the R-60 Highway Is Important for Logistics

The R-60 highway (Krolevets–Konotop–Romny–Pyriatyn) is one of the shortest transportation routes connecting the northern regions of Sumy Oblast with the capital and central Ukraine.

The highway is of critical logistical importance for supplying frontline and de-occupied territories in the Sumy region. It is also used by humanitarian missions, evacuation vehicles, and emergency services.

The restoration of the road surface on this section is expected to improve transportation links and travel conditions along the region’s key logistics routes.

This information is based on a report from the Reconstruction Agency.

In Kyiv, repairs to the overpass near the Chernihivska metro station are nearing completion.

In Kyiv, budget losses of nearly 4.2 million hryvnias were discovered during payments for pothole repairs on roads in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for the repair of local roads.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task for the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities: to promptly resolve the main issues related to local road repairs in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions by the end of June.

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