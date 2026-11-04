In Khmelnytskyi, a 29-year-old man is suspected of distributing child pornography

Cyber police, working with investigators, exposed a 29-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi who was searching for users on Telegram to exchange child pornography.

According to the investigation, the man also attempted to establish contact with minors in order to obtain such content from them.

During a search, law enforcement officers seized a computer and a cell phone. They found material on the devices that, according to the police, confirms the man’s illegal activities.

He was charged under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed a preventive measure of round-the-clock house arrest.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officers exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create prohibited materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

The Sumy Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the Shostka City and District Court regarding a local resident who was sentenced to 8 years in prison, with a ban on holding positions involving work with children, for 3 years.

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