Ukrposhta has issued stamps to mark the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's state border

Ukrposhta unveiled a new series of stamps to mark the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the laws “On the State Border of Ukraine” and “On the Border Troops of Ukraine.” The stamps feature Ukrainian border guards, drones, armored vehicles, and operations involving technical equipment. A ceremonial cancellation took place on November 4 in Kyiv.

The new stamp series was presented as part of the “My Own Stamp” project. It is dedicated to Ukraine’s state border and the military personnel who guard it. According to Ukrposhta, the total length of Ukraine’s borders is nearly 7,000 kilometers. The stamps depict various aspects of border guards’ work: military personnel with weapons, drone operators, work with technical equipment, armored vehicles, and the protection of state borders. Each scene is dedicated to a specific task of the border service.

The commemorative envelope features a border post with a trident, border guards with technical equipment, and an armored vehicle. Actual photographs of border guards were used for the design, which was developed by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

During the presentation, Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smiliansky highlighted the historical significance of national borders. He also referenced Pylyp Orlyk’s Constitution of 1710, which affirmed the inviolability of the state’s territorial boundaries. “The Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk (1710) stated that ‘any state is affirmed by the inviolable integrity of its borders.’ Yes, Ukraine is facing difficult times today, but in our hearts and in our laws, Ukraine’s border will always be 6,992.982 km, and it will certainly return to exactly those figures. We congratulate all border guards on this holiday and thank them for their service,” said Smiliansky.

How the Presentation Went

A ceremonial event to mark the special cancellation of the new stamps took place on November 4 at the Main Post Office. The event was attended by Ihor Smiliansky and Serhiy Serdyuk, deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the state border is not only a territorial boundary but also a symbol of the country’s independence and sovereignty. According to him, the Ukrainian border took shape alongside the independent state and remains today one of the front lines in the struggle for its future. “The state border is the boundary of sovereignty, a symbol of independence, and the sphere of responsibility of the state and its people. And today we have gathered to mark this date with the cancellation of a postage stamp. It is dedicated to the Ukrainian border, which was born alongside independence, has evolved alongside the state, and today remains one of the front lines in the struggle for its future,” Serdyuk noted. He also added that Ukraine is currently not only defending its borders amid a full-scale war but also continuing its integration into the European security space.

Where to Buy the New Stamps

Ukrposhta reported that the issue is available in two versions. The first is a limited-edition numbered set. It includes a stamp sheet and a C6-sized envelope featuring the stamp and a special cancellation mark. This set is available only to holders of the “Exclusive+” philatelic subscription.

The second option is available to everyone. It consists of a sheet of 28 stamps and a DL-sized art envelope. These can be purchased at “Ukrposhta Postmark.” In addition, starting November 4, “Ukrposhta Market” is selling a stamped art envelope titled “And on the Renewed Land…”. It bears a special postmark reading “35 Years of Ukraine’s State Border.”

As a reminder, November 4 marked the 35th anniversary of the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the laws “On the State Border of Ukraine” and “On the Border Troops of Ukraine.” It was these documents that laid the legal foundation for the formation and protection of the state borders of independent Ukraine. This is stated in a notice on the Ukrposhta website.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the nominations of five members to the supervisory board of the joint-stock company “Ukrposhta.”

“Ukrposhta” has decided to expand its network of domestic parcel lockers beyond previously planned levels. After installing 601 units, the company decided to add new parcel lockers and increase the number of lockers in existing ones due to growing demand for self-service parcel pickup. By November 1, the company plans to install another 32 devices, as well as additional modules with compartments in 38 branches.

On September 30, JSC “Ukrposhta” decided not to revise parcel delivery rates until the end of 2026. In this way, the operator is giving customers a holiday gift, as the fourth quarter is the peak shopping season.

Read us on