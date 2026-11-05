On Friday, November 6, Ukraine will see rain, wet snow, and strong winds

On Friday, November 6, cold and windy weather is expected in Ukraine. In some regions, precipitation in the form of cold rain and wet snow is possible, and storm-force winds are forecast in some areas.

At the same time, the previously expected warming has been delayed. According to preliminary forecasts, the timing of the change in weather conditions will have to be postponed.

Current Weather Conditions in Ukraine

“The first real autumn chill is already being felt in Ukraine,” the expert said.

She also reported that last night:

temperatures dipped slightly below freezing;

snow flurries were seen in the north and northeast.

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 6

According to Didenko, “a cold atmospheric front will cross our territory” throughout Friday, November 6.

As a result, rain is expected in most regions of Ukraine.

“And in the north, in some parts of the center, and in the eastern regions—with wet snow,” the meteorologist clarified. Given these weather conditions, the specialist addressed drivers and urged them not to be careless “with summer tires”—to switch to winter tires as soon as possible.