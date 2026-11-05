On Friday, November 6, Ukraine will see rain, wet snow, and strong winds
On Friday, November 6, cold and windy weather is expected in Ukraine. In some regions, precipitation in the form of cold rain and wet snow is possible, and storm-force winds are forecast in some areas.
At the same time, the previously expected warming has been delayed. According to preliminary forecasts, the timing of the change in weather conditions will have to be postponed.
Current Weather Conditions in Ukraine
“The first real autumn chill is already being felt in Ukraine,” the expert said.
She also reported that last night:
temperatures dipped slightly below freezing;
snow flurries were seen in the north and northeast.
Weather Forecast for Friday, November 6
According to Didenko, “a cold atmospheric front will cross our territory” throughout Friday, November 6.
As a result, rain is expected in most regions of Ukraine.
“And in the north, in some parts of the center, and in the eastern regions—with wet snow,” the meteorologist clarified. Given these weather conditions, the specialist addressed drivers and urged them not to be careless “with summer tires”—to switch to winter tires as soon as possible.
Which regions will see almost no precipitation
In the western regions of Ukraine, according to Didenko, the influence of the northern high-pressure system will prevent:
neither rain;
nor wet snow.
The weather there will be mostly dry.
What to expect from the wind and air temperature
Didenko also noted that in most regions, strong northerly winds—reaching storm-force gusts—will persist throughout November 6.
“So it’s best to dress for a few degrees colder,” she advised.
According to the meteorologist, daytime temperatures across Ukraine are expected to range from about +4 to +8°C.
“But dress as if for a light frost,” the meteorologist emphasized.
What to Expect in Kyiv
In Kyiv, the weather on November 6, according to the expert, will be “a matter of personal preference”:
rain is likely, with wet snow in some areas;
a strong north wind;
a maximum daytime temperature of around +5°C.
When the cold spell might give way to warmer weather
Finally, Didenko reported that the previously “forecast” warming (after November 10) “has been pushed back to November 15–16.”
“In other words, it’s being pushed back to the end of next week,” the specialist clarified.
At the same time, she noted that “better late than never.”
This is reported with reference to a post by meteorologist and weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook.
As a reminder, temperatures in the Carpathians have dropped to -9°C: what will the weather be like in the coming days?
Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by weather forecasters, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.
This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.