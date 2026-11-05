Temperatures in the Carpathians have dropped to -9°C: what will the weather be like in the coming days?

On the night of November 5, temperatures dropped significantly in the highlands of the Carpathians. By morning, the thermometers had dropped to -9°C. Meanwhile, dry and cool fall weather will continue in the region over the next few days.

The wind blew from the north at a speed of 4 meters per second. The air temperature was -9°C.

As can be seen in the published photo, there is almost no snow left on the mountain peaks of the Carpathians.

According to the forecast from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, variable cloudiness is expected in the region on November 5, with no precipitation forecast.

Daytime temperatures will be:

in Ivano-Frankivsk — +6...+8°C ;

in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — +3...+8°C ;

in the highlands of the Carpathians — from -2°C to +3°C.

“Medical-meteorological conditions are Type 1. Visibility on the roads is good,” the specialists noted.

Kateryna Babinyuk, a meteorologist at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, explained that a high-pressure system will influence weather conditions in the Carpathian foothills in the near future.

“Therefore, dry and cool fall weather will persist through the end of the week,” she added.

According to the meteorologist, air temperatures are expected to be as follows:

at night — from -2°C to +3°C ;

during the day — around +3...+8°C.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, the forecast is:

at night — from -1°C to -6°C ;

during the day — from -2°C to +3°C.

“This weekend (November 7–8 — Ed.), nighttime temperatures will be slightly cooler—from 1 to 6 degrees below freezing. In the highlands—down to -8°C,” summarized a representative of the regional hydrometeorological center.

According to a Facebook post by the Carpathian Mountain Rescue Service, as of 9:00 a.m. on November 5, 2026, the sky was clear on Mount Pip Ivan.

On Thursday, November 5, cold and windy weather is expected in Ukraine. The weather pattern will be determined by a high-pressure system, which will bring mostly dry conditions. At the same time, strong gusts of wind and nighttime frosts will prompt Ukrainians to dress warmer.

It has gotten noticeably colder in Ukraine in early November, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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