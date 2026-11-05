McDonald’s has begun testing a new operating procedure during air raid alerts

The McDonald’s fast-food chain is testing a new operating procedure during yellow-level air raid alerts in two Ukrainian cities—Poltava and Chernihiv.

McDonald’s explained that, as of September, Ukrainian law allows businesses to remain open during yellow-level air raid alerts, provided they comply with specific safety requirements.

“We have adapted our operational processes to meet these requirements and implemented a real-time air threat monitoring system that is accessible to businesses,” the company said in a statement.

At the two locations in Poltava and Chernihiv, operations will continue during a yellow-level air raid alert only if monitoring data confirms that there is no immediate threat to the respective location.

If the system detects a danger or a red-level air raid alert is declared, the restaurants will suspend operations.

“If a threat is detected or a red-level air raid alert is declared, operations will be suspended, and employees and guests will be asked to proceed to a shelter,” the McDonald’s press office emphasized.

At the chain’s other restaurants in Ukraine, operating procedures during air raid alerts remain unchanged for now.

As a reminder, under current regulations, McDonald’s restaurants suspend operations during air raid alerts, and employees and customers proceed to shelters. The company compensates employees for the time spent there.

Due to logistical disruptions, the chain’s restaurants may also operate with a limited menu.

In addition, prices at McDonald’s restaurants may vary depending on the region, product costs, and logistics expenses. The cost of delivery orders may also be higher than when purchasing directly at the restaurant.

The company announced this on Instagram.

As a reminder, air raid alerts are forcing McDonald’s restaurants to temporarily suspend service and evacuate customers and employees. Such interruptions create additional challenges for staff, as employees must not only pause their work but also perform additional physical labor during the evacuation and upon returning to the restaurants.

In Kyiv, following the Russian nighttime attack on October 19, a McDonald’s restaurant in Shulyavka sustained damage. The restaurant will be closed for two days.

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