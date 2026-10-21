The "Biopatid" Case: The Dnipro Court of Appeals Upholds Maria Trifonova's Detention

On October 20 and 21, the Dnipro Court of Appeals considered appeals regarding pretrial measures for the defendants in the case involving a large-scale scam involving the counterfeit “weight-loss drug” Biopatid. A panel of judges reviewed the appeals filed by the defendants’ attorneys and the defendants themselves, who sought to challenge the stringent pretrial measures. However, the first-instance ruling was upheld—Maria Trifonova and Anatoliy Cherkassky remain in custody, though they are eligible to post bail in the amount of several million.

As previously reported, prosecutors requested that the main suspect, Anatoliy Cherkassky—whom investigators consider the direct organizer and leader of the entire criminal group—be granted bail in the amount of 90 million hryvnias. The investigating judge ordered him to remain in custody until November 10, 2026, with the alternative of posting 75 million hryvnias in bail. For Maria Trifonova, who is listed in the case files as a sole proprietor and medical director of MEDHAUS LTD LLC and who is charged with organizing sales as part of the group, the court set bail at 68 million hryvnias, while the prosecution had requested 80 million hryvnias.

Andriy Dyachenko, a prosecutor with the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, provided an exclusive commentary to UA.NEWS on the proceedings of the court hearing.

According to the prosecution representative, during the two-day hearings at the Dnipropetrovsk Court of Appeals, most participants in the proceedings were effectively forced to acknowledge that the rulings of the court of first instance were entirely lawful, well-founded, and properly reasoned. The court found no grounds to revoke the preventive measures or reduce the bail amounts, and the lawyers’ appeals were rejected in their entirety.

“There’s No Legal Money”: Why Millionaires from an Underground Workshop Remain in Pretrial Detention

At the same time, the question of why the suspects have not yet taken advantage of the opportunity to be released on bail remains unanswered. Andriy Dyachenko speculated that they might have been counting on the appellate court to rule in their favor. He also did not rule out problems with documentary evidence of the funds’ origin.

“Perhaps someone hoped that the Court of Appeals would grant bail. That’s why I can’t answer this question. Perhaps they do not want to post bail. Or perhaps they lack official confirmation that these funds comply with the law, since it is necessary to verify the source of the money that will be posted as bail,” the prosecutor explained.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Biopatid case continues. Law enforcement officials are continuing to examine the seized documents and equipment, identify the people who purchased the drug, as well as those directly involved in its sale. A separate line of inquiry focuses on other possible participants in the scheme.

“We will continue to analyze the documents and equipment. We will identify the people who purchased the drug and those who directly sold it. We will also continue to investigate other individuals who may be involved in this offense,” said Andriy Dyachenko.

If the suspects are found guilty in court, they could face eight to ten years in prison. However, the final decision regarding their guilt and punishment will be made by the court.

Investigators and prosecutors are continuing a large-scale phase of the investigation: analysis of the seized computer equipment, examination of the chemical composition of the ampoules, and procedural questioning of the individuals who directly sold and purchased the counterfeit product are ongoing.

How the “Biopatid” Fake Weight-Loss Product Worked

A record-breaking joint operation by the SBU and the prosecutor’s office—during which 250 simultaneous searches were conducted across 13 regions of Ukraine—exposed a criminal scheme built on the global hype surrounding the weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound (active ingredient: tirzepatide).

A product called “Biopatid” does not exist anywhere in the world. The name was invented from scratch, and in Ukraine it was registered under the guise of ordinary… “cosmetics.” Raw materials were ordered from China in shipments worth up to 150 euros per individual under the guise of “dietary supplements” to avoid customs scrutiny and taxation. In Hlevas (Kyiv Oblast), the solution was filled into insulin pens using a makeshift method. Printing and packaging were ordered from print shops in Kyiv and Dnipro.

The cost of a single dose, including packaging, was approximately $17, but it was sold to unsuspecting customers for up to $1,200. Since the beginning of 2026 alone, the underground operation has generated over $5 million in net profit.

The mastermind behind the scheme, Maria Tryfonova, owner of the Kyiv-based Tryfonova MD clinic, even organized paid training sessions for anyone interested. People with no medical training whatsoever became “distributors” after attending short, paid lectures and injected an unknown substance under the skin of patients across the country.

Damaged Health and the Clinics’ Liability

Currently, 28 people are suspects in the case. However, the investigation is expanding its scope: law enforcement officials are receiving a flood of complaints from victims whose health was harmed after receiving injections of the counterfeit drug. Patients are complaining of severe complications, exhaustion, and irreversible damage to their bodies.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office is preparing official requests to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to revoke the licenses and permits to practice medicine for all clinics and salon chains involved in the distribution and administration of the counterfeit “Biopatid.”

As a reminder, following the high-profile scandal surrounding the drug Biopatid and the criminal investigation, the Kyiv-based aesthetic medicine clinic Tryfonova MD changed the name of its Instagram page to VRODLYVA. However, previously published content has not disappeared: in the videos, the clinic still appears under its old name, Tryfonova MD.

The profile picture and account name on the page have changed, but the Tryfonova MD branding remains in the old videos and their captions. Thus, the rebranding so far appears to be more of a change of signage on social media, while the digital footprint of the previous brand remains accessible to followers.

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