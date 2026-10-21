Ukraine will secure 60 million euros to modernize its western border

Ukraine has signed a financial agreement with the European Investment Bank for 60 million euros to develop border infrastructure. The funds will be used to modernize border crossing points with EU countries and Moldova.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The “Infrastructure of Ukraine’s Western Border” project involves upgrading border crossing points, constructing access roads, terminals, waiting areas, service infrastructure, and shelters. There are also plans to modernize equipment and software for customs control.

According to the minister, the project is expected to increase border capacity, reduce waiting times for passengers and cargo, and lower logistics costs for businesses.

In addition, Ukraine is discussing with the European Investment Bank possible financing for projects to protect critical infrastructure, support Ukrzaliznytsia, repair roads, and modernize water supply and wastewater systems.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk.

In Volyn, operations at a border crossing with Poland have been suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were at the crossing were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new road border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, “Bila Tserkva—Sighetu Marmatiei,” has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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