The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of Ivan Tymoshenko, the former head of the Information Technology Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General. He was remanded in custody for 60 days, but he may be released if he posts bail in the amount of 8 million hryvnias. Prosecutors had requested that bail be set at 100 million hryvnias.

On October 22, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial measure on Ivan Tymoshenko, the former head of one of the departments at the Office of the Prosecutor General. The court ruled to hold him in custody for 60 days but allowed for the possibility of release on bail.

To be released from custody, Tymoshenko must post 8 million hryvnias. At the same time, prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asked the court to set a significantly higher amount—100 million hryvnias. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office did not name the suspect in its statement. However, according to “Suspilne,” the suspect in question is Ivan Tymoshenko, who previously headed the Information Technology Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The hearing took place after anti-corruption authorities detained the former official and notified him of the charges against him. During the hearing, prosecutors insisted on stricter conditions for the preventive measure, specifically a bail of 100 million hryvnias. However, the court set it at 8 million hryvnias.

What is known about the “Carthage” case

Ivan Tymoshenko is implicated in a case involving an alleged corruption scheme that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office uncovered during Operation “Carthage.” According to investigators, the former official may have played a key role in a system of accepting bribes in exchange for not interfering with the operations of fraudulent call centers. According to law enforcement, these call centers were able to continue operating thanks to agreements with individuals who were supposed to protect them from interference.

Investigators believe that Tymoshenko was responsible for coordinating the scheme and receiving money. In other words, according to the prosecution, he may have helped conceal the scheme’s activities and organized the transfer of funds.

At the same time, these allegations represent the investigation’s version of events. The imposition of a preventive measure does not mean that the suspect’s guilt has already been proven. The final decision regarding his liability must be made by the court after hearing the case on its merits. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced the decision.

As a reminder, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered an appeal against the pretrial measure imposed on Serhiy Kropiva, the former deputy head of one of the departments of the Office of the Prosecutor General, who is a defendant in the “Carthage” case.

Serhiy Kropiva, who is a defendant in the “Carthage” case and is currently in custody, as of September 17, formally remained in his position at the Office of the Prosecutor General. The Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that no order regarding his dismissal or suspension had been registered. At the same time, disciplinary proceedings have already been initiated against the prosecutor.

Serhiy Kutsiy, the driver of Serhiy Kropiva—a defendant in the “Carthage” case—was released from custody on bail of 3 million hryvnias.

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