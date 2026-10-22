The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with a group of experts, has developed recommendations for researchers regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in research and publications.

Under the new rules, researchers are strictly prohibited from listing AI as the author of their works, fabricating information, or using algorithms to make decisions regarding qualification or funding, and reviewers are prohibited from delegating expert evaluation and manuscript review to neural networks. Researchers are required to maintain human oversight and disclose details of AI use in accordance with the GAIDeT taxonomy.

At the same time, algorithms are useful in safe scenarios that:

automatically check spelling and perform basic formatting of documents;

edit and translate completed author-written text;

search for keywords and organize metadata;

prepare program code and structure the researcher’s own ideas. Source: https://censor.net/ua/n4029906

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

OpenAI has published hundreds of mathematical research papers generated by its in-house artificial intelligence model. This isn’t about the usual equation-solving or helping students with homework, but rather about results in complex areas of mathematics where researchers have been working on unsolved problems for years.

Google announced “AI co-scientist,” an artificial intelligence system that, according to the company, is designed to help scientists formulate hypotheses and research plans. Google presented it as a way to discover new knowledge, but experts believe that this and similar tools do not yet work.

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