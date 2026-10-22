At the Ruden Psychoneurological Residential Care Facility in Volyn, more than 2.4 million hryvnias in pension funds belonging to the facility’s residents may have been embezzled. Following an inspection by the Ombudsman’s Office, the facility’s director and two employees were notified of the allegations.

According to him, a team from the Ombudsman’s Office visited the facility in September. During the inspection, it was discovered that some residents were unable to freely manage their own pensions or independently purchase necessary items. At the same time, the administration did not provide sufficient financial documents to verify how exactly this money was accounted for and spent. “People living in residential care facilities have the right to decent conditions, proper care, and their own money. But what can be done if they cannot freely manage even their own pensions, and the documents tracking the flow of funds disappear?” Lubinets noted.

Financial ledgers were destroyed, and money belonging to a deceased resident was found in a safe

Following the initial visit, the Ombudsman’s Office continued its investigation. According to Lubinets, it was discovered that the ledgers recording pension receipts and expenditures for 2025–2026 had been destroyed without proper documentation. Additionally, the administration failed to provide information on the remaining funds belonging to deceased residents of the nursing home. During the inspection, an envelope containing 9,266 UAH was found in the facility’s safe. This money, as reported by the Ombudsman, belonged to one of the deceased residents.

Lubinec emphasized that residents’ complaints about being unable to access their own funds independently were a particular cause for concern. In his view, this situation required a thorough investigation, as it involves people who may be especially dependent on staff assistance.

What Else Was Found at the Residential Care Facility

During their visit to the facility, representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office documented other problems as well. In particular, the residential care facility lacked heating, and residents did not have free access to drinking water. Additionally, people who required special diets were not provided with appropriate meals. The inspection also revealed a shortage of furniture, inadequate sanitary conditions in certain rooms, and violations in the provision of psychiatric care.

According to Lubinets, the results of the inspection served as the basis for further action. He emphasized that people living in residential care facilities have the right not only to care but also to respect for their rights and dignity.

Searches Were Conducted Following the Ombudsman’s Intervention

After identifying potential violations, Dmytro Lubinets sent a report regarding a probable criminal offense to the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Materials from the Ombudsman’s Office were added to the criminal case file. Subsequently, law enforcement officials conducted searches, including at the residence of the boarding school’s director. According to court documents, during the investigative actions, they seized cash, residents’ bank cards, withdrawal receipts, and rough notes.

The director and two employees of the boarding school were notified that they are suspected of embezzlement on an especially large scale. According to investigators, they may have embezzled over 2.4 million hryvnias in pension funds belonging to the facility’s residents. The director is currently in custody. However, being notified of suspicion does not mean that guilt has already been proven. Law enforcement officials must establish the facts of the case, and the final decision regarding the suspects’ guilt will be made by the court.

Ombudsman Promises to Monitor the Investigation

Dmytro Lubinets stated that he will continue to monitor the progress of the case and demand that the violations identified during the inspection be rectified. According to him, it is important not only to investigate the possible embezzlement of funds but also to ensure the protection of the facility’s residents. The Ombudsman also emphasized the importance of inspections conducted under the National Preventive Mechanism. Such visits make it possible to observe the conditions in which people live in closed institutions, speak with them without staff present, and report possible violations to law enforcement.

“A person’s pension does not belong to the administration. And dependence on outside assistance does not mean that one can disregard their rights or take advantage of their vulnerability,” Lubinets emphasized. He added that filing a notice of suspicion is just one stage of the process. Next steps include establishing all the facts, investigating possible financial violations, and implementing measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future. This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, a 70-year-old woman left a bag on a bus containing savings totaling over one million hryvnias, gold jewelry, and real estate documents. Police located the items and returned them to their owner.