Ukraine may receive a shipment of locomotives from Estonia

Estonia is working on transferring a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this following a phone call with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna. The two sides also discussed Russian attacks, the tightening of sanctions against Moscow, and further military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga held a telephone conversation with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. During the talks, the Ukrainian minister thanked the Estonian side for confirming that work is underway to transfer a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine. He said he had briefed his counterpart on the latest Russian attacks, the situation on the front lines, and the progress of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace.

The ministers paid special attention to the railway infrastructure. Russian strikes on it are creating additional difficulties for transportation, so support for the railways remains crucial for Ukraine as winter approaches. “I am sincerely grateful to Margus and Estonia for today’s confirmation that they are working to transfer a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine,” Sibiga wrote.

He emphasized that such assistance is vital for the country’s transportation system. Not only passenger and freight transport but also the operation of businesses and the economy as a whole depend on rail service. At the same time, the statement does not specify exactly how many locomotives are planned to be transferred to Ukraine, when this might happen, or which models are involved. For now, it is only known that Estonia is working on this issue.

What Else the Ministers Discussed

During their conversation, Sibiga and Tsahkna also discussed the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery, which is scheduled to take place in Tallinn, and the expected outcomes of the event. Another topic was further steps to increase pressure on Russia. The Ukrainian side advocates for tougher restrictions against Moscow and increased military support to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression. “Pressure on Moscow must be increased decisively and rapidly, not gradually. Margus and I share this approach,” Sibiga noted.

According to him, the parties discussed further strengthening of European Union sanctions against Russia, increasing defense aid to Ukraine, and holding Russia accountable for the crimes it has committed. In particular, they discussed support for Ukraine within the framework of NATO’s PURL initiative. This initiative involves the procurement of U.S. weapons for Ukraine with financial contributions from partner countries.

Sibiga thanked Estonia for its support

At the end of the statement, the Ukrainian minister thanked Estonia for its assistance and partnership. He called the country a reliable ally and friend of Ukraine. The talks took place amid preparations for the winter season, when the stable operation of the railways and other critical infrastructure will be of particular importance. The transfer of locomotives could enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian railway workers, though specific timelines and the scope of the assistance have not yet been announced.

During the conversation, the parties also reaffirmed their shared approach to increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and continuing support for Ukraine. Sibiga reported on the conversation on his page on the social media platform X.

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