Ukrainian energy companies have called on international partners to speed up aid before winter

Leading Ukrainian energy companies issued a joint statement to their international partners, calling for an urgent acceleration of aid and an intensification of sanctions against Russia. The statement was signed by the Naftogaz Group, NEC “Ukrenergo,” NAEK “Energoatom,” OGTSU, and PJSC “Ukrhydroenergo.”

The energy companies emphasize that systematic Russian strikes on power generation facilities, power transmission lines, gas infrastructure, and heating systems pose threats not only to the upcoming heating season but also to nuclear and radiation safety.

The companies have identified five priority areas for necessary support: strengthening air defense and the physical protection of facilities; accelerating the delivery of equipment and funding; ensuring the ability to import gas and electricity; securing preferential financing and insurance against war risks, as well as tougher sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sector.

The statement emphasizes that the protection of Ukraine’s power grid directly affects the collective security of all of Europe, and that the speed of assistance must match the scale and pace of enemy attacks.

Source: Ukrinform.

In Kyiv this winter, there may be no electricity for up to 20 hours a day when temperatures drop to -10°C.

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region today, October 21, emergency power outages were reported due to an attack on energy facilities. Utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

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