On October 21, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Roman Isaienko, the former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, guilty of providing false information in his financial disclosure statements.

The court fined him 76,500 hryvnias and barred him from holding positions involving organizational, managerial, administrative, or economic functions for three years.

What is known about the case

The court also upheld the preventive measure in the form of bail set at 66,560 hryvnias. According to the investigation, Isaienko failed to disclose information about a residential house in the Kyiv region in his annual declarations for 2022–2024.

The property was registered in the names of the official’s close relatives, but in fact, he and his wife were the ones using the house. Therefore, according to the prosecution, information about this property should have been included in the declarations. Roman Isaienko was dismissed from his position in early 2026.

In November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Medical Devices’ headquarters and in Isaienko’s personal office, seizing a significant number of documents; after that, he went on sick leave.

The investigation was preceded by a journalistic probe that revealed that the private laboratory “Dobrobut-Likalab”—whose founders are linked to Isayenko’s inner circle and an SBU employee— began receiving a massive number of requests from the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines to test drugs shortly after it began operations—according to some estimates, up to 50–60% of all such requests on the market.

On December 24, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended Isaienko from his post and opened disciplinary proceedings, temporarily assigning his duties to his deputy, Volodymyr Korolenko. On January 7, 2026, Isaienko was officially dismissed—the formal grounds cited were a negative performance evaluation for 2025.

In February 2026, NABU and the SAP notified the former head that he was suspected of making false declarations — the investigation established that he had failed to disclose in his declarations for 2022–2024 a house in the village of Novi Bezradychi in the Kyiv region, registered in the name of his wife’s parents, which the family actually used. The case was referred to court in May 2026.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The Cabinet of Ministers suspended the head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines, who had come under scrutiny by journalists and NABU.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Medical Devices.

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