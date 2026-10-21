Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out more than 50 attacks on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones, artillery, and missiles.

As a result of the enemy strikes, infrastructure in Dnipro was damaged, and a disused building in Pavlohrad was destroyed. In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under fire, where a private home, a business, infrastructure facilities, and a car were damaged. In the Kryvyi Rih district, a private home was damaged as a result of an attack on the Zelenodolsk community.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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