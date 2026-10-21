Russian troops have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times
Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out more than 50 attacks on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones, artillery, and missiles.
As a result of the enemy strikes, infrastructure in Dnipro was damaged, and a disused building in Pavlohrad was destroyed. In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under fire, where a private home, a business, infrastructure facilities, and a car were damaged. In the Kryvyi Rih district, a private home was damaged as a result of an attack on the Zelenodolsk community.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.
As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.
Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.
One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.
Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.
A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.