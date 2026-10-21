GigaCenter has shut down its data center in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

GigaCenter announced that it has suspended operations at its data center in Kyiv for an indefinite period due to critical damage caused by the Russian attack on October 20.

All employees of the company are safe, but the extent of the damage makes it impossible for the facility to continue operating. Company representatives have promised to personally notify customers regarding the status and details of the equipment housed at the site.

GigaCenter announced this on Facebook.

In Kyiv, the GigaCenter data center was damaged as a result of Russian shelling on October 20. Due to damage to the equipment, users were warned of possible service disruptions.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

Read us on