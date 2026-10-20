Police officers, together with chaplains, carried out another evacuation from Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. During the dangerous mission, they evacuated three people, including an elderly woman who was bedridden, and rescued an abandoned German Shepherd. During the operation, Russian drones were spotted flying over the town, and guided bombs began to fall shortly afterward.

The skies over Komyshuvakha remain dangerous, but people are still waiting for help. Police officers, together with chaplains, continue to evacuate residents from the line of fire. The latest mission nearly ended in tragedy, but the team managed to rescue three people and a dog.

A drone was spotted a few dozen meters from the house

During the evacuation, police were supposed to pick up an elderly woman who was lying down and two men. However, when they were already a few dozen meters from the house, they spotted a drone in the sky. They had to take cover immediately. For nearly an hour, the people waited out the danger in their hiding places. Meanwhile, other drones joined the first one. They flew around the destroyed buildings, searching for targets.

The situation became even more dangerous when guided aerial bombs—KABs—began striking the city. Despite the threat, the evacuation continued. Waiting for the right moment, the police officers and chaplains gathered the people and helped them get to the car. The family took only the bare essentials with them. As soon as everyone was in the car, the driver sped off to the transit center in Zaporizhzhia, where the evacuees could receive further assistance.

An exhausted German Shepherd was carried out of the yard

During this rescue mission, it wasn’t just people who were saved. A German Shepherd, which the owners had left in the yard, also needed help. The dog was trapped behind a high fence and couldn’t get out on its own. The animal had suffered a concussion from the explosions, and the prolonged period without food had left it exhausted.

The police officers were able to easily catch the German Shepherd, carefully picked her up, and carried her to the car. Thus, the animal was also brought to safety. In total, four lives were saved during this call—three people and the dog.

Evacuating people is becoming increasingly difficult

According to those involved in the evacuations, it is becoming harder every day to leave dangerous areas. Shelling is intensifying, and the number of Russian drones in the sky is increasing. Seasonal rains pose an additional danger, washing out roads and hindering vehicle movement. Because of this, every trip requires extra caution. Even a short walk to a car can become dangerous if a drone appears nearby or shelling begins.

Police are urging residents not to delay evacuation until the last minute. If you are in a dangerous area and need help leaving, contact the police. Delaying could cost you your life. Evacuating early gives you a better chance of safely leaving the danger zone. This information comes from the National Police of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, two medical workers and their accomplice were exposed; according to the investigation, they demanded money in exchange for help in obtaining a fraudulent disability status. They promised to help a man for $12,000 in exchange for their services.

In Kyiv, a high-ranking official of the Kyiv City State Administration was exposed for having obtained a fake disability status for himself.

In addition, medical professionals were exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region who, in exchange for bribes, helped men of draft age obtain fraudulent disability status so they could travel abroad. The suspects charged $500 for their services.





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