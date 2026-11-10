The iron ore company Ferrexpo is temporarily suspending production at its facilities in Ukraine due to attacks on energy infrastructure. This is not the first time the company has halted operations amid attacks on energy facilities.

“Ferrexpo plc, an iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, has decided to temporarily suspend production because continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have made the power supply to its facilities unstable and insufficient to sustain production,” the statement said.

Ferrexpo noted that the attacks affected, in particular, power lines and substations. At the same time, the company’s own assets were not damaged.

The company’s European customers are currently being supplied with products from existing inventories.

Ferrexpo intends to resume production as soon as conditions permit.

This is stated in the company’s announcement on the London Stock Exchange.

The Polish Cersanit plant in the Zhytomyr region has completely halted operations due to Russian attacks.

Additionally, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is halting production due to Russian attacks.

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