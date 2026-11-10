Video: Kuleba Proposed Merging Ukraine's Regions
Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a change to Ukraine’s current territorial structure, which, he said, was inherited from the Soviet Union. Among the possible new regions, he mentioned Volyn and Sivershchyna.
He believes it is worth returning to and establishing a territorial structure that corresponds to the historical patterns of Ukraine’s development.
“For example, there should be Volhynia, there should be Galicia, there should be Zaporizhzhia, there should be Slobozhanshchyna, Sivershchyna, and so on. Territorial units should be consolidated,” Kuleba concluded.