The Council approved changes to the public transportation fare discount system

The Verkhovna Rada approved a bill that provides for a transition to targeted cash payments instead of the current system of travel subsidies.

A total of 235 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill in the second reading and as a whole.

The bill also provides for the creation of a unified automated system for tracking fare payments. An electronic ticket is to serve as the primary proof of eligibility for discounted fares.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement regarding discussions with the government on the possibility of introducing free travel on the capital’s ground-based public transportation. The mayor also responded to plans to create a reserve fleet of buses for Kyiv.

As a reminder, the fare on a private route in the capital has reached 30 UAH for the first time. The new fare was introduced on minibus route No. 503, which runs from the “Chervonyi Khutir” metro station to Metropolitan Sheptytsky Street.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the prime minister to develop a program for free travel on the capital’s urban ground transportation and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses.

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