The company's director was charged with embezzling more than 10 million at a hideout near Kyiv

Law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme involving the embezzlement of more than 10.8 million hryvnias during the construction of a fallout shelter for a high school in the village of Kryukivshchyna in the Kyiv region. During searches, investigators documented the luxurious interiors of the suspects’ homes and are currently determining whether this property is linked to the embezzled public funds.

According to police, the contractor hired a fictitious subcontractor—one with no employees or equipment—to carry out the work, to which budget funds were transferred for subsequent conversion into cash. The company’s director has been notified that she is suspected of official forgery and the legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against the head of the Lviv City Council, her deputy, the acting head of the education department, and the deputy director of the enterprise for purchasing substandard coal for educational institutions, resulting in losses of nearly 2.3 million hryvnias. In addition, the city council chair is accused of receiving improper benefits from subordinates.

In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses of over 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

In September 2025, the prosecutor’s office requested a warrant for the arrest of Olga Drozdova, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration, who is accused in a case involving the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters at inflated prices.

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