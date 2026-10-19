On Monday, October 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the American defense contractor Lockheed Martin. One of the topics of discussion was Ukraine’s defense against ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the company’s Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets play a crucial role in defending against Russian ballistic missiles and “Shahed” drones.

“And things are not easy on either front right now. We discussed how we can expand and increase supplies. The company is currently ramping up production of ballistic missile interceptors,” he said.

He emphasized that Ukraine expects to be able to purchase some of them.

“We are also doing everything we can to ensure that F-16 maintenance and repairs take place in Ukraine. Thank you for the meeting. It is important that Lockheed Martin has a presence in Ukraine. For our part, we are doing everything we can to expand our partnership,” the Ukrainian president added.

He shared this on social media.

President Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. envoys — The Hindu.

Zelenskyy announced European meetings to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

Zelenskyy plans to run for president during the war — NBC News.

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