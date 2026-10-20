On October 21, Ukraine will experience warm fall weather with fog

On Wednesday, October 21, cloudy skies with some sunny intervals are expected across Ukraine. The vast majority of regions will see no significant precipitation; only in a few regions—excluding the west and southwest—is light rain possible.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, fog is expected at night and in the morning in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, the southern part of the country, and most central regions, reducing visibility to 200–500 meters (Hazard Level I, “yellow”). Winds will be southeasterly and easterly at 5–10 m/s, with gusts possibly reaching 7–12 m/s in the western regions.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 6–11 °C (0–5 °C in the Carpathians). During the day, temperatures will rise to 12–17 °C, while in Zakarpattia and the southern regions, temperatures will reach 18–20 °C.In the capital and the Kyiv region, dry and moderately warm weather will also persist tomorrow, with daytime temperatures of 13–15 °C.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters have issued a severe weather warning for Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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