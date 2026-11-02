American conservative influencer Laura Lummer stated that the critical attitude of some MAGA supporters toward aid to Ukraine is primarily linked to their opposition to funding other countries at the expense of American taxpayers.

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, she noted that such sentiments are prevalent not only regarding Ukraine but also regarding Israel. According to her, Ukraine has become the most prominent example in this debate, but this does not necessarily indicate hatred toward Ukrainians.

At the same time, Lumer acknowledged that there may be people among MAGA supporters who hold negative views toward Ukrainians, but she urged people not to equate them with the entire movement.

The influencer also criticized certain members of the Democratic Party and podcasters, alleging they have ties to Russia. No evidence to support these claims is provided in the article.

MAGA is a political movement associated with Donald Trump and his slogan “Make America Great Again.” Its supporters advocate for prioritizing U.S. national interests and an “America First” policy.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

American political influencer Laura Loomer believes that the invitation extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin is an attempt by the Russian dictator to troll the Ukrainian leader. In her opinion, such a meeting should not take place on Russian or Ukrainian territory. Among possible venues for the talks, she mentioned the White House and the Mar-a-Lago estate in the U.S.

Laura Loomer also stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment at the lack of rapid progress in ending the war in Ukraine and is seeking ways to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

American political influencer Laura Lummer believes that U.S. President Donald Trump’s sharp remarks directed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were a response to the Ukrainian leader’s public criticism of the so-called “diesel deal” between Washington and Moscow.

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