Three residents of the Khmelnytskyi region will stand trial for a series of false reports of bomb threats at educational institutions in Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Irpin. The defendants reported that explosives had allegedly been planted in colleges and universities.

Because of these reports, people had to be evacuated from the buildings, and law enforcement conducted searches to determine whether there were any explosive devices present. The case has already been referred to court.

According to the investigation, between October 2025 and April 2026, the defendants repeatedly sent anonymous messages claiming that explosions were being planned at educational institutions.

Specifically, in October and December 2025, they twice reported bomb threats at a college in Khmelnytskyi, and in April 2026, at a university in Ternopil.

In addition, a message warning of a bomb threat was sent to the email address of a university in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast.

After each such report, law enforcement officials carried out evacuations and searched the premises of the educational institutions and surrounding areas.

Currently, the indictment against the three suspects has been submitted to the court.

Their actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—knowingly false reports of a planned explosion targeting an educational institution, committed repeatedly.

The investigation was conducted by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Khmelnytskyi Regional National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.

This was reported by the SBU Directorate in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

As a reminder, a woman in Zhytomyr was convicted for making more than 20 false bomb threats.



In Kherson, residents were warned that there are no safe areas due to the risk of landmines.

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