On November 6, the first snow fell in some areas of the Lviv region. Winter scenery was observed in the Stryi district, specifically at the “Plai” resort and in Slavske.

According to the forecast by the Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, on November 6, the weather in the region will be determined by an atmospheric front moving in from the north. Rain mixed with wet snow is expected in mountainous areas, and daytime temperatures will range from 4 to 9 degrees Celsius.

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Overnight, temperatures in the region could drop to 4 degrees below zero. Meteorologists also warned of fog and icy conditions on some sections of the roads.

In the Carpathians, temperatures dropped to -9°C: what will the weather be like in the coming days?

In early November, it got noticeably colder in Ukraine, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell won’t last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climate norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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