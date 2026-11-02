Video: Police Were Pelted with Eggs During Riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

In the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, local residents pelted police officers with eggs after they arrived at a private home where military personnel were being held following their unauthorized absence from their unit.

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, who personally arrived at the scene to clarify the situation, was subjected to verbal attacks and profanity from the citizens present. Tensions arose amid reports of the alleged unlawful detention of individuals, which led to a mass gathering and attempts to storm the premises.

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Source: UNN.

On November 2, 25 people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast. Four of them required medical attention—they are scheduled to be transported to a hospital. A female medical professional and a law enforcement officer were allowed into the house, where, according to local residents, hostages may have been held. Military command urgently dispatched a team to the scene of the incident in the Kyiv suburbs.

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, arrived in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, where local residents had gathered near a private home. The head of the National Guard confirmed that the building was holding National Guard servicemembers who had been returned to their units after deserting without permission, and that four of them had been hospitalized to receive medical care.

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