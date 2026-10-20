In Rivne, a Russian drone damaged the graves of soldiers at a cemetery

On October 20, Russian terrorists struck a cemetery in Rivne. An enemy drone attacked the section where fallen defenders of Ukraine are buried.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

The head of the Regional Military Administration called this strike yet another manifestation of cynicism and contempt on the part of the Russian Federation, emphasizing that it makes no difference to the enemy where exactly to strike—whether it be civilian infrastructure, living Ukrainians, or burial sites.

Source: Koval on Telegram.

two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital,when. The top floor of the building caught fire

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, drone debris fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed drones.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

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